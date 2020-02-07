New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $17.48. 12,283,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

