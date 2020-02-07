New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.02-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.06 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.54-0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEWR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reissued a positive rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of New Relic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.39.

NEWR traded down $7.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.93. 4,198,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,784. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,327 shares of company stock worth $1,316,893. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

