New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$32.04 and last traded at C$32.04, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.29.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.75 million and a PE ratio of 29.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$74.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Look Vision Group Inc will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

