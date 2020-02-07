New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Purchases 3,078 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,704. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

