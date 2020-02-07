New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Grows Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAY traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $54.04.

