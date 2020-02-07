New Destiny Mining (CVE:NED) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

New Destiny Mining Corp (CVE:NED) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $656,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

New Destiny Mining Company Profile (CVE:NED)

New Destiny Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain Silver Property located in the east of Hope, British Columbia.

