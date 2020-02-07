Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.47. Neonode shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 5,669 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEON shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

