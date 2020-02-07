Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €63.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.62 ($65.84).

Shares of ETR:NEM traded up €0.85 ($0.99) on Wednesday, reaching €68.00 ($79.07). The company had a trading volume of 294,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €37.50 ($43.60) and a twelve month high of €69.05 ($80.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

