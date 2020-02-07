NEM (XEM) Market Cap Reaches $530.85 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Poloniex, Indodax and Crex24. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $530.85 million and $49.18 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, CoinTiger, Upbit, Huobi, Iquant, Koineks, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Crex24, Coinsuper, Exrates, Liquid, OKEx, Binance, B2BX, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bithumb, Coinbe, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit, Indodax, COSS, Zaif, Kryptono, Bitbns and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.