Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

SGEN stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $122.36.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $937,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,444 shares of company stock worth $18,287,725. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

