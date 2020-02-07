Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Natus Medical stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.97. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $34.89.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.