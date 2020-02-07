National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.80

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 860.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after buying an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,906,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 93,405 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,953,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

