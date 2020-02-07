National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84, Fidelity Earnings reports. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion.

NOV stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,040,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,111. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

