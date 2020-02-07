National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NHI. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.20.

NHI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.88. 159,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,652. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.29. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

