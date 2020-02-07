National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NHI. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.20.
NHI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.88. 159,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,652. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.29. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
