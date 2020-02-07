National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.75

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.75 and last traded at $86.75, with a volume of 2299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.88.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Health Investors Company Profile (NYSE:NHI)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
