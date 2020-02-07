National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.75

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.75 and last traded at $86.75, with a volume of 2299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

