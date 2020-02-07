National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 130.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 351,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.45. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

