National Bank Financial Trims Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Target Price to C$5.00

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of GSC traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,077. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.36 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $432.61 million and a P/E ratio of -29.77.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

