National Bank Financial Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$61.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$60.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.86.

TSE:AP.UN traded up C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$57.31. 211,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$46.30 and a 1 year high of C$55.60.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 2,130 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,671,990.75. Also, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$388,452.74.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

