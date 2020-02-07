National Bank Financial Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$15.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

TSE:ELD traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.95. 339,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,339. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.50. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.20.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

