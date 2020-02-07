National Bank Financial Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$15.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

TSE:ELD traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.95. 339,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,339. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.50. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.20.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

