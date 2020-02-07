Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Boosted by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average of $102.75. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

