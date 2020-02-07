NAGA (NGC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,950.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Upbit. NAGA has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $2,950.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $579.60 or 0.05918614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 173.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024268 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00129645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038558 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003173 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.