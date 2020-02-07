Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 3,350 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $154.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $158.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

