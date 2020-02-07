Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 210 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

DHR stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

