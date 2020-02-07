Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 10,090 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 520.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

Shares of EXPE opened at $111.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

