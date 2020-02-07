Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.37 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in CyrusOne by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 176,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,559,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 43,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.52.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

