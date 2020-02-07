Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,005 shares of company stock worth $488,845. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.