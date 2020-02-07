Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 220 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

Shares of OC opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $515,753.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,646.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock worth $1,148,079. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.