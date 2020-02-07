Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 220 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,259 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

