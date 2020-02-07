MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of MSGN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 41,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.75. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

