MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MRC Global is well poised to gain from a diversified business structure and large customer base. Some of its multiple-year contracts, including those signed with Statoil and Exxon Mobile, have been proving beneficial. Also, new customers like CenterPoint Energy and EnLink, as well as contract renewals by Atmos, ConocoPhillips and others are aiding it. Moreover, the launch of MRC Global Online, digital supply-chain solutions, will make purchases easier for PVFs products. However, over the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. Also, a fall in consumer spending levels, coupled with lower demand in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, is likely to adversely impact its U.S. operations. Further, rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

MRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $968.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

In other MRC Global news, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $276,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,647,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,520,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter worth $1,656,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 117.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 98,291 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

