Mortgage Choice (ASX:MOC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.28

Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.34. Mortgage Choice shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 67,982 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $166.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.28 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.25.

About Mortgage Choice (ASX:MOC)

Mortgage Choice Limited provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Mortgage Choice Franchised Mortgage Broking, Mortgage Choice Financial Planning, and Help Me Choose Health Fund and Mortgage Comparison Website. It offers assistance in determining the borrowing capacities of residential mortgage borrowers; and assessment of a range of home loans products, as well as submits loan applications on behalf of borrowers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.