Morse Asset Management Inc Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

CVX opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 75.92%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

