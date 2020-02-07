Morgan Stanley Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price to $410.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $411.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.16.

Shares of REGN traded down $9.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.52. The stock had a trading volume of 381,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,651. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,179 shares of company stock valued at $40,251,748. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

