Morgan Stanley Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $76.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NYSE CL traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $76.26. 93,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,266. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,696,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,586,000 after buying an additional 592,051 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,252,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after buying an additional 516,850 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,794,000 after buying an additional 442,717 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

