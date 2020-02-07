Morgan Stanley Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $148.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.77. 121,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $125.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $754,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,778 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,228. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

