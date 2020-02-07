Morgan Stanley Increases Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $124.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

ALL stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.41. The company had a trading volume of 246,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,169. Allstate has a 1 year low of $91.12 and a 1 year high of $125.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,848,000 after acquiring an additional 117,284 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Allstate by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

