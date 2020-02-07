Mondrian Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,579,000 after buying an additional 309,242 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $71,709,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,388,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,066 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,438,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,558,288. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 168.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

