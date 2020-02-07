Mondrian Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,500 Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000. Workday comprises approximately 3.5% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Workday by 445.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 121.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 88.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.88. 61,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.01 and a beta of 1.48. Workday Inc has a one year low of $151.06 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.27.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

