Mondrian Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 2.8% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421,553 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 84,379 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700,149 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169 in the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.