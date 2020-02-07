Mondrian Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 2.1% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. 7,588,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,214. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

