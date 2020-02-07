Mondrian Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,500 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Baidu by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.90. 141,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.