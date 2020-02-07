Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 148,085 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 322,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 106,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 98,966 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 79,350 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

NYSE:MOH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $128.00. 370,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,934. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average of $128.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

