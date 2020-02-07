Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.8-39.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.87 million.Model N also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 443,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,227. Model N has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laura Selig sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $109,373.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $30,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,078.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

