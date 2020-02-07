Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of MBT opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,136,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $296,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,186 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,921,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

