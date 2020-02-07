Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. Misonix updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

MSON traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.19. 1,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $275.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.47. Misonix has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSON shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Misonix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Misonix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

