Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTX. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

MTX stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.86. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 136.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 61.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.