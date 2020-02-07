Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCMKTS:MEEC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.18. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 29,757 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter.

About Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

