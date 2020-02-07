Michael B. Denny Buys 1,400 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FFIN stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,784,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,448,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 444,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.