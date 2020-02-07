Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.29.

MTD stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $782.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $638.92 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $800.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $732.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total value of $71,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

