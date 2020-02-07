Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:MTD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $778.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,590. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $638.92 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $800.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $732.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.29.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
