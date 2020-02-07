Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MTD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $778.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,590. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $638.92 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $800.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $732.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.29.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.60, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,997,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.